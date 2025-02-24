Police to clamp down on speed demons up Genting, following Honda CR-Z that went into ditch

Recently, a 12-second viral video of a Honda CR-Z crashing onto the side of the road during a roundabout exit is circulating in TikTok and police are investigating the situation.

A police report was lodged at theGohtong Jaya Police Station at roughly 11:05 am on Sunday by a 27-year-old man claiming that he had lost control of his car at Km 14.7 of Jalan Genting Highlands.

However, further investigations on the viral video showed that the man was participating in the act of reckless driving and emphasised that the driver had “driven recklessly causing an accident” , said Supt Zaiham Mohd Kahar resulting in the case being investigated under reckless and dangerous driving, Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

He also added that he seeks “cooperation of any party who saw the incident to come forward to help the investigation. Bentong police will also take strict action and will conduct continuous operations to ensure that the location and route are not made like a race track by irresponsible road users.”

