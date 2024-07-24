Porsche expands CKD operations with the new Cayenne S E-Hybrid

The Porsche assembly facility at the Inokom plant in Kulim, Kedah, will be expanded to include the new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

Now covering 11,000 square metres, a new assembly line was introduced to accommodate the increase in capacity and the plug-in hybrid Cayenne S E-Hybrid.

Before you get too excited, the locally-assembled Cayenne S E-Hybird is intended to be exported to the Thailand market. Hopefully, this will spill over to our local market in the near future just like the Porsche Cayenne facelift model launched late last year.

According to Dato’ Jeffri Salim Davidson, Sime Darby’s Group CEO, "This is a significant milestone for us at Sime Darby together with our partner, Porsche, in unlocking new opportunities in the ASEAN region while affirming the capabilities of our highly skilled local talents. We remain steadfast in our commitment to delivering product consistency that meets the discerning demands of Porsche customers, expanding beyond domestic market to our neighbouring country, Thailand."

It's quite a significant milestone for Sime Darby and Porsche Malaysia following the launch of the first local assembly facility for Porsche located outside of Europe back in 2022.

Over 2,000 units of the Cayenne have been locally assembled for the Malaysian market and this monumental shift in introducing a PHEV variant to the production line AND exporting it to Thailand is certainly worthy of a few praises.

The new Porsche Cayenne S E-Hybrid gets its juices from a 3.0-litre turbocharged V6 engine that produces 353PS but this is then paired with the electric hybrid system that kicks it up to a massive 519PS and 750Nm of torque.