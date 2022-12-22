Porsche is making synthetic fuels made from water & CO2?

Porsche has officially opened its eFuels manufacturing plant in Chile for the production of its very own synthetic fuels.

Together with the Highly Innovative Fuels (HIF) company, the ceremony was officiated with the fuelling of the Porsche 911 using the first batch of synthetic fuel produced at the site which is located in Punta Arenas.

eFuels made with water & CO2 using wind energy?

To push the plant's sustainability qualities through the roof, the synthetic fuel blend is made from water and carbon dioxide using wind energy. The result? A nearly CO2-neutral operation for petrol-powered engines.

According to Barbara Frenkel, Member of the Executive Board for Procurement at Porsche AG, "Porsche is committed to a double-e path: e-mobility and eFuels as a complementary technology. Using eFuels reduces CO2 emissions. Looking at the entire traffic sector, the industrial production of synthetic fuels should keep being pushed forward worldwide. With the eFuels pilot plant, Porsche is playing a leading role in this development."

130,000 litres/year of eFuels to be produced

The pilot phase will see the production of eFuels of around 130,000 litres per annum which will be used for the brand's lighthouse projects like the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup and Porsche Experience Centers. The next phase will see those numbers go up to 55 million litres by the middle of the decade.

Michael Steiner, Member of the Executive Board for Development and Research at Porsche AG, stated "The potential of eFuels is huge. There are currently more than 1.3 billion vehicles with combustion engines worldwide. Many of these will be on the roads for decades to come, and eFuels offer the owners of existing cars a nearly carbon-neutral alternative. As the manufacturer of high-performance, efficient engines, Porsche has a wide range of know-how in the field of fuels."