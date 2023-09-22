Power on-the-go: The 2025 Ford Ranger Plug-in hybrid with Pro Power Onboard

Ford has once again raised the bar with its upcoming release of the Ford Ranger Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV). The 2025 Ford Ranger Plug-in hybrid (PHEV) has been confirmed for Europe, Australia and UK but not for Malaysia....yet!

As the PHEV's technology gains momentum, one particular feature is set to change the way we approach power on the go - the Pro Power Onboard.

Mobile power

The Pro Power Onboard feature essentially turns the Ford Ranger PHEV into a mobile power hub. Imagine you're out working or camping in a remote area, far from any power source and you need to use some power tools, power up the electric BBQ grill or even set up some outdoor lighting. In the past, you'd have to bring a separate, heavy generator along with you, which can be quite a hassle.

Now, with the Pro Power Onboard feature in the Ford Ranger PHEV, you can simply plug your devices or tools directly into the truck itself. It's like having a portable power station right in your vehicle. This means you can power your tools, grill some food and even set up your lights directly from the Ranger.

The Pro Power Onboard feature simply means that they can act as portable power sources. Imagine them as really powerful, movable electrical outlets, where you can plug in stuffs.

It's a game-changer for outdoor enthusiasts, contractors, and anyone who needs reliable power on the go. Plus, it's convenient, as you no longer need to bring around generators with you. With this addition, the Ranger becomes a multi-purpose tool for various activities, blending work and leisure. This level of convenience sets a new standard in the automotive world, that's hard to match.

How does it work?

The Ranger PHEV, is good for situations where having on-site power is very important. For instance, at a location where you need electricity for various tools or appliances, the Ranger PHEV can come in really handy.

Ford Ranger PHEV's hybrid setup can be particularly advantageous in scenarios where on-site power supply is crucial, thanks to its combination of combustion engine and electric power.

The Ranger PHEV combines a combustion engine (runs on petrol) with an electric motor. It can use the battery to provide power without running the main combustion engine, making it more fuel-efficient in scenarios where electrical power is the primary need.

Safety and reliability

Ford has taken this into account. The Pro Power Onboard feature is designed with fail-safes and safeguards to ensure that power is distributed efficiently and without risk. Additionally, the Ranger's hybrid system continuously monitors power levels to prevent overloading, providing users with peace of mind knowing that their electrical devices are operating within safe parameters.

Production for the Ranger PHEV is scheduled to start at the end of 2024 before going on sale in selected markets in 2025. Eventhough the Ranger PHEV has only been confirmed for release in Europe, Australia, and the UK, it may still become available in other market, especially ours - based on demand.

Despite its higher price tag, which aligns with what the PHEV variant is anticipated to be, the Ranger Raptor continues to enjoy significant popularity in Malaysia. This is evident in the pricing of the made-in-Thailand (CBU) Ford Ranger Raptor, with the 2.0-litre bi-turbo diesel-powered variant priced at RM 248,888, and the 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo petrol variant at RM 259,888. These figures demonstrate that a premium price does not diminish the appeal of the Ranger Raptor in the Malaysian market. Neither would a Ford Ranger PHEV.



