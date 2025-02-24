Premium Tyres, Premium experience with Bridgestone Premium store

Bridgestone has just officiated their latest Bridgestone Premium tyre shop - RSR Tyre & Tuning Sdn. Bhd. Offering an elevated tyre shop experience in the heart of Kuala Lumpur.

Bridgestone Premium aspires to ensure that every customer receives the highest standards of care, safety, and performance with each visit, reinforcing its dedication to excellence in automotive service.

"Aligned with the Bridgestone E8 Commitment, particularly the value of ‘Ease,’ we are committed to delivering a seamless and premium retail experience that provides customers with comfort and peace of mind when selecting the right tyres for their vehicles. Through expert guidance and premium product availability, we aim to enhance mobility by making the tyre selection process convenient and hassle-free. The launch of the new Bridgestone Premium Store, in partnership with RSR Tyre & Tuning Sdn. Bhd., reflects our strategic approach to collaborating with experienced and trusted dealers, ensuring an elevated retail experience for our customers," said Michael Chung, Managing Director of Bridgestone Tyre Sales (Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd.

Visit the latest Bridgestone Premium outlet at 10, Jalan Semarak, 54100 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Link here.

Here is Bridgestone's current lineup of passenger vehicle tyres available in Malaysia

- Potenza (Sports & Performance)

- Turanza (Premium Comfort)

- Ecopia (Fuel-efficient)

- Alenza (Premium SUV)

- Dueler (4WD & SUV vehicles)

- RFT (Run Flat Tyres)

