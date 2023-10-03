Editor's Pick
  Home
  News
  Auto News
  4. Prepare for Tesla Model 3 Highland’s launch in Malaysia this month, deliveries to begin by year’s end

Prepare for Tesla Model 3 Highland’s launch in Malaysia this month, deliveries to begin by year’s end

Auto News
 | 

Prepare for Tesla Model 3 Highland’s launch in Malaysia this month, deliveries to begin by year’s end

Gear up for the arrival of Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift in Malaysia as it is scheduled for launch in October 2023 with deliveries expected to kick-off by the end of this year.

Tesla Regional Director Isabel Fan revealed the launch plan at the opening of Tesla Malaysia’s headquarters in Cyberjaya yesterday, adding that Tesla’s service centre within the compound will be fully prepared to serve customers as they start to receive their new car.

For reference, the price for Tesla Model 3 Highland Standard Range in Malaysia starts from RM 189,000, while the Model 3 Long Range starts from RM 218,000. Additional charges will apply for special colours and options. Bookings and purchases can be made via Tesla Malaysia's official website.

The Model 3 Standard Range is equipped with a rear-mounted electric motor (RWD) with a driving range of up to 513 km (WLTP) and 0-100 km/h sprint time of 6.1 seconds. Meanwhile, the Long Range variant features a dual-motor system (AWD) with a range of 629 km (WLTP) and 0-100 km/h sprint time of 4.4 seconds.

For the record, Tesla Model 3 Highland facelift has been launched in Thailand today with starting prices of THB 1,599,000 (around RM 204k) for the Standard Range variant and THB 1,899,000 (around RM 242k) for the Long Range variant.

Mersita Wasli

Mersita Wasli

Editor

