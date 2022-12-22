Production-ready 2023 5-door Suzuki Jimny spotted in India

It's been months since we last heard about anything regarding the fifth-gen 5-door Suzuki Jimny, until now.

Set for its official unveiling in January 2023, the latest-generation Suzuki Jimny has been spotted yet again and this time around, it looks like it's completed some final rounds of tests ahead of its debut and without any camo wrap.

Almost ready for the 2023 Indian Auto Expo

*Image credit: ZigWheels

There are a couple of things why we Malaysians should be excited about the new Jimny. Set to be launched on 11 January 2023 at the Indian Auto Expo, the spy shots of what seemed to be the final production model is also a right-hand-drive unit.

This also means that there's a high probability that it'll enter the Malaysian market considering the success of the current fourth-gen 3-door Suzuki Jimny. The five-seater version will obviously offer a lot more interior space as well as a bigger presence on the road. Sounds like a sweet deal to us.

Longer wheelbase + bigger bodyshell = new engine?

There are no official dimensions yet in relation to this five-door Jimny but with a longer wheelbase paired with a bigger bodyshell to accommodate those two extra doors, we can also expect to see a new and improved powertrain as well.

Experts in the industry have pointed towards Suzuki's new K15C 1.5-litre DualJet engine which is said to offer more power and torque compared to the current K15B unit that churns out 100hp and 130Nm of torque. However, there are also others who mention that it might retain this powertrain paired with either a four-speed auto or a five-speed manual.

A few things are certain; the Kinetic Yellow exterior colour will remain (but no black roof?) as well as the possibility of using the same 15-inch wheels as the current-gen 3-door Jimny. They look great, but a new set of rims should be more appropriate since it's going to be a new-gen model after all.