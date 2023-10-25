Proton and CARSOME join forces for successful Trade-in Trade-up event

A collaboration between national carmaker Proton and e-bidding company CARSOME, proved successful as over 1,552 people attended 32 Proton outlets for the one-day event called “Trade-in Trade-Up” on 14th October 2023. The event resulted in an impressive 624 new car bookings with 320 customers opting to trade in their current vehicles.

CARSOME exceeded expectations by conducting 489 vehicle inspections on the day, showcasing their commitment to transparency and fair value for customers. This partnership aims to streamline the process of trading in used cars, making it easier for customers to transition to a new Proton vehicle.

Roslan Abdullah, CEO of Proton Edar, emphasized the importance of keeping current customers within the brand, stating, "With more options for them to trade-up in the range, it is important for us to stabilize our used car values together with our partners."

The success of this event marks a significant step towards achieving Proton's goal of expanding its used car management division. In 2023 alone, over 4,500 units were processed across the 32 outlets, setting the stage for a potential record-breaking year-end tally. Looking ahead to 2024, Proton plans to extend its network to 60 outlets, with an ambitious target of handling at least 6,000 units and the possibility of hosting more trade-in events on a quarterly basis.

For those interested in exploring Proton's range of used cars, a dedicated website has been established for Proton used cars. Here, visitors can browse available stock and receive an estimated market price for their own used vehicles.



