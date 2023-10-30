Proton and Gentari unveils 1st on-site DC fast charger at Proton Crystal showroom - more targeted at Proton dealerships by 2023 end.

Proton, in collaboration with Gentari Sdn Bhd, has unveiled a powerful 100 kWh DC fast charger at their Centre of Excellence (CoE) HQ, along the KESAS highway. Located exactly at the customer parking area of the Proton Crystal showroom, this charger is accessible to all EV users, regardless of brand.

Roslan Abdullah, Deputy CEO of Proton, stated, “With our imminent entry into Malaysia’s EV market via smart Malaysia just around the corner, the time is right for Proton to take another step into this rapidly growing segment. We are grateful to have a dynamic partner like Gentari, who have installed the first on-site DC charger at our headquarters and look forward to more such collaborations in the future within our dealer network.”

Since the MoU signing in October 2022, Gentari and Proton's subsidiary PRO-NET have been dedicated to enhancing Malaysia's charging network. They're even testing a mobile EV charging concept using the Proton Exora, with three units currently in trials, each providing 30 kW of charging power. PRO-NET and Gentari are also teaming up to install fast chargers at five more Proton dealerships by the end of 2023, with the aim of twenty dealerships.

Roslan Abdullah further emphasized and concluded with, “PROTON has committed to producing our own EV models, a process started by the launch of the mild-hybrid Proton X90, our first new energy vehicle (NEV). This will be followed by more models featuring hybrid technology in the coming years. At the same time, we are collaborating with our partners to grow the national charging infrastructure and support our customers. Additionally, we are using connected apps such as the recently launched Hello smart app, which opens access to 70% of the national charging map, to offer convenience to smart owners.”



