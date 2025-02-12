Carlist.my
Carlist.my App
Predict the Price of Your Vehicle
4.5
18,373
Get
Editor's Pick
Contact Seller
×
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
»
This 'Trusted Dealer' has a proven track record of upholding the best car selling practices certified by Carlist.my
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Please send me more information about the car *
Invalid form data submitted! Failed to process request.
Your enquiry has been submitted. Thank you.
Carlist.my security
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
Message Sent
Your message has been sent.
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. PROTON e.MAS dealerships now available in East Malaysia.

PROTON e.MAS dealerships now available in East Malaysia.

Auto News
 | 

PROTON e.MAS dealerships now available in East Malaysia.

PRO-NET, Proton’s new energy vehicle subsidiary, has expanded its dealership network in Sabah and Sarawak.

A total of four dealerships are set to open in East Malaysia:
- Proton Harapan Maju Sabah Sdn.Bhd. (launched)
- Melinau EV Sdn. Bhd. Sarawak (launched) 
- Ghee Hua Co. Sdn. Bhd. Sarawak (13 February)
- Fook Loi Eurocar Sdn. Bhd. Sabah (28 February)
This will bring the total number of Proton e.MAS dealerships nationwide to 37.

This initiative underscores PRO-NET’s commitment to introducing electric vehicles (EVs) to East Malaysia. By providing access to sustainable and innovative automotive solutions, PRO-NET aims to contribute to the region's economic growth through job creation and the adoption of advanced technologies.

The new dealerships will offer a wide range of services, from EV education to customer interaction, allowing visitors to experience the new Proton e.MAS 7. Additionally, the dealerships will provide comprehensive after-sales services to ensure long-term support for customers.

The Proton e.MAS 7 is priced starting at RM 105,800 for the Prime variant and RM 119,800 for the Premium variant. Both models come with a six-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty as standard. For more information, visit the Proton e.MAS 7 official website.
 

Related Tags
Proton EV china Electric Car Electric Vehicle Sabah Sarawak East Malaysia Proton Emas emas eMAS 7 Proton EMAS 7 CBU
Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party
app-icon
app-icon
app-icon
View your Dream Cars
in the App
Download App Now