PROTON e.MAS dealerships now available in East Malaysia.

PRO-NET, Proton’s new energy vehicle subsidiary, has expanded its dealership network in Sabah and Sarawak.

A total of four dealerships are set to open in East Malaysia:

- Proton Harapan Maju Sabah Sdn.Bhd. (launched)

- Melinau EV Sdn. Bhd. Sarawak (launched)

- Ghee Hua Co. Sdn. Bhd. Sarawak (13 February)

- Fook Loi Eurocar Sdn. Bhd. Sabah (28 February)

This will bring the total number of Proton e.MAS dealerships nationwide to 37.

This initiative underscores PRO-NET’s commitment to introducing electric vehicles (EVs) to East Malaysia. By providing access to sustainable and innovative automotive solutions, PRO-NET aims to contribute to the region's economic growth through job creation and the adoption of advanced technologies.

The new dealerships will offer a wide range of services, from EV education to customer interaction, allowing visitors to experience the new Proton e.MAS 7. Additionally, the dealerships will provide comprehensive after-sales services to ensure long-term support for customers.

The Proton e.MAS 7 is priced starting at RM 105,800 for the Prime variant and RM 119,800 for the Premium variant. Both models come with a six-year unlimited mileage vehicle warranty and an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty as standard. For more information, visit the Proton e.MAS 7 official website.

