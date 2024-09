During the 67th National Day celebrations in Putrajaya, PRO-NET, a subsidiary of PROTON, proudly unveiled the e.MAS 7, marking the public's first glimpse of PROTON's maiden electric vehicle model, setting the stage for its official toward the tail end of this year.

The event was highlighted by a special 25-car contingent, showcasing both current and historic PROTON models. Among these, the e.MAS 7 stood out, adorned in a unique camouflage design inspired by our national flag, the Jalur Gemilang.

Zhang Qiang, Chief Executive Officer of PRO-NET, expressed his pride in the e.MAS 7's debut, emphasising its significance as a milestone in PROTON’s journey towards sustainable mobility. "I am immensely proud of the Proton e.MAS 7's debut at the Merdeka Day Parade, where it truly captured the hearts and attention of the public,”

“The enthusiastic response from the crowd demonstrated a strong resonance with our vision for sustainable mobility and innovation. Seeing the e.MAS 7 in action was a moment of national pride, showcasing our commitment to building a greener mobility for Malaysia,” he remarked.

Prior to this public showcasing of the vehicle, the debut of the Proton e.MAS 7 also engaged the public through an interactive social media campaign titled "Your Proton e.MAS 7 Dream. In alignment with the National Day festivities, PRO-NET also launched the Proton e.MAS Merdeka Campaign. This campaign offers 15 creative participants the chance to win RM67 in TnG e-Wallet credit.

To participate, individuals were invited to follow Proton e.MAS on Facebook or Instagram, interact with the “Your Proton e.MAS 7 Dream” post, and creatively complete the sentence: “Proton e.MAS 7, the first national electric vehicle, is___.” The contest ran from August 31st to September 16th, with winners announced on October 4th via the Proton e.MAS social media channels.

This debut not only showcases PROTON’s technological progress but also reinforces its connection to the Malaysian community, giving us more reason to look forward to seeing the eMAS 7 slowly shed its camouflage as the launch window approaches.