Proton Iriz proves 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating as all occupants emerge with minor injuries after car plunges down hillside into a tree

The Proton Iriz is mainly known for its affordability, practicality and somewhat good driving dynamics. However, many people forget that it also has a five-star rating from the ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) for its safety performance.

Thanks to this, three youngsters cheated death recently as they walked away with minor injuries after their Iriz plunged down a hillside after trying to avoid a dog crossing their path at Jalan Lendu, Alor Gajah.

Picture credit: The Star

According to The Star, Alor Gajah OCPD Supt Arshad Abu identified the three as 25 year old Aizat Affandi Saufi Affandi,23 year old Muhammad Arif Zawaluddin, and Muhammad Zairul Faizri Bin Mohd Fairuz who is 21.

The superintendent said the weather was good along the curvy road where the car plummeted and rammed into a tree.

He confirmed that the driver, Aizat Affandi, lost control when he tried to avoid hitting the dog on the road.

The three Proton Iriz occupants were rushed to Alor Gajah Hospital in ambulances once rescued, but they only had minor injuries.

A five-star rating from the ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) means the Iriz comes with safety features such as electronic stability control, traction control, and multiple airbags - which is probably one of the reasons why the three youngsters walked away with just light injuries.