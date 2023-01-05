​​​​​​​Proton S70 2023 - 1.5L turbo engine, DCT officially confirmed. Booking from 1st November onwards, RM 500 fee. Pictures inside.

Proton S70 2023 is finally confirmed by Proton as the new sedan at a line-off ceremony at the Tanjong Malim production line. Proton will start accepting booking fees of RM 500 from 1st november onwards.

After much speculation and spy shots, Proton has publicly revealed its latest offering, the Proton S70. The event was graced by the presence of Dato’ Hairil Yahri Yaacob, Secretary General of the Ministry of Investment, Trade, and Industry (MITI). The Proton S70 is the first sedan introduced by Proton since the Proton Persona's debut in August 2016.

Accompanying the official announcement of the model’s name, Dr. Li Chunrong, Chief Executive Officer of Proton, revealed the tagline for the Proton S70: “Intelligence that Evolves.” He further confirmed that all Proton outlets would commence accepting customer bookings, with a fee of RM500, starting from November 1, 2023.

The Proton S70 marks a new chapter for Proton, which is on a mission to " Return to the top of a market segment that was previously led by models such as the Proton Wira, Waja and Prevé,” said Dr Li Chunrong.

The Proton S70 will come with a 1.5L turbocharged engine with a dual clutch transmission. While the type of 3-cylinder turbocharged unit to be featured in the S70 has been revealed, the exact version remains uncertain. Proton offers two variants of the turbocharged 1.5-liter unit in its lineup: a multi-point injection (MPI) version generating 150 PS/226 Nm, and a direct injection (TGDI) version with impressive specs of 177 PS/255 Nm.

Before its launch, customer previews will be held in several major Malaysian state capitals, providing the public an exclusive opportunity to experience the model up close and personal, beginning November 11, 2023.



