Proton S70 deliveries starting soon, over 5,000 bookings received

Proton closed off the year with a 9.3% sales growth compared to 2022 and for those who are eagerly waiting for their Proton S70, perhaps you won't have to wait any longer.

Launched just over a month ago, Proton dealers across the country have now collected over 5,000 bookings for the brand's latest premium sedan offering.

Deliveries to customers will begin this year and some say it'll be as early as this week. Based on our brief experience with the car, the Proton S70 will surely contribute greatly to Proton's sales numbers for 2024.

To recap, the 2024 Proton S70 comes in four different variants - Executive, Premium, Flagship, and Flagship X. Priced from RM73,800 to RM94,800, all variants come with the same 1.5-litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox to produce 150PS and 22Nm of torque.

According to Dr Li Chunrong, CEO of Proton, "Looking ahead to 2024, we are confident that we will sustain this momentum, supported by the introduction of our new model, the S70."