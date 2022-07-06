Proton Sold Over 60k Cars In H1 2022 - Leads In B-Segment, C-Segment SUVs

Proton has seen healthy performance against challenging market conditions and stiffening competition with 60,124 units sold in H1 2022 and 14,787 units sold in June alone (domestic and export).

Amidst semiconductor shortages and a looming end to SST exemptions (that ended on July 1st), this past 6 months has been evidently kind to the national automaker as they saw a 3.9% increase in overall sales in the first half of the year compared to the same period in 2021. Moreover, last month yielded a whopping 51% jump in sales compared to May 2022.

These encouraging numbers mean that the company is still holding a steady runner up position in terms of volume against fellow Malaysian marque Perodua with an estimated market share of 22.6%. However, their year-to-date market share stands at 18.2%, representing a 5.1% reduction from where they were at this point in 2021.

Saga, X50, X70 Leads In Sales

As seems to always be the case, Proton’s sales success is lead by the Saga. Last month contributed 5,460 registered units thanks to a new 2022 revision (MC2) that came along in May, returning the 4-door sedan to the top of the A-segment standings.

This past June also represented the highest single sales month for their B-segment SUV, the X50, with 4,473 units registered. The larger X70, meanwhile, spurred by the launch of a refreshed 2022 model year refresh, also posted 2,696 registrations, allowing Proton to retain sales leadership in both the B-segment and C-segment SUV categories.

A surprising addition to Proton’s list of positive performers is the Exora that, despite its age and the rumours of a replacement model on the horizon, saw 513 registered units in June 2022 that, though dwarfed by figures from its stablemates, makes it the most successful C-segment MPV in the country.

Production Ramps Up To Meet Demand

The Persona and Iriz duo managed to snatch 1,224 and 421 registered units, respectively. Though it was a decent showing, the pair comes behind other stronger rivals in their categories, placing them 3rd and 4th in their market segments.

In a statement accompanying the publication of these sales numbers, Roslan Abdullah, Proton’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, said: “June was a busy month for the automotive industry with most brands trying to produce as many cars as possible to satisfy market demand. The announcement that SST incentives would be removed on 1 July also created a surge in bookings as customers rushed to take advantage of the savings offered,”

“Proton has received more than 150,000 bookings for the first six months of the year and when added to carry-over orders from 2021, we will need to work hard to deliver cars as quickly as possible to eager customers,”

“Thankfully, the gradual resolution to our parts shortage issues has not only boosted production but also had a positive effect on the after-sales network. As promised, all our 3S/4S outlets now have three months stock of fast-moving parts (FMP) and this is replicated at our parts warehouse. Supply issues for other parts are also being resolved so we are hopeful of delivering a higher level of after-sales service to our customers soon.”