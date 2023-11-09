​​​​​​​Proton X50 achieves milestone: Over 100,000 units sold in Malaysia in 3 years

In 2020, the Proton X50's arrival in Malaysia generated excitement, even causing extended waiting periods due to high demand. Fast forward three years, and the X50 remains one of the most popular SUVs in its class.

Proton proudly announced the sale of 100,210 units of X50 nationwide, reaffirming its status as a crowd favorite. The momentum continues, with October 2023 alone witnessing 2,021 X50s finding new homes. This milestone all-but affirms the X50's position as Malaysia's top-selling SUV, with close to 30,000 units sold this year.

While the X50 secures its place as Proton's second best-selling model in 2023, it stands only behind the economical option, the Proton Saga. However, the X50 remains unrivaled in its B-segment SUV category, retaining its spot as the best-seller in October.

Under the hood, the X50 is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged 3-cylinder engine, available in all four variants. The MPI unit delivers 150 PS/226 Nm and features in all except the range-topping Flagship variant. The Flagship variant employs a TGDI power plant, producing 177 PS/255 Nm.

Pricing for the four variants is as follows:

1.5T Standard – RM 86,300

1.5T Executive – RM 93,300

1.5T Premium – RM 101,800

1.5T TGDI Flagship – RM 113,300

Proton also recently launched the limited-edition X50 R3 Edition, starting at RM 125,300.

In its current journey, the Proton X50 is showing no signs of slowing down.



