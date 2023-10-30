Proton X50 R3 20th Anniversary Edition accessories package's price has been revealed

Proton has revealed the pricing for the R3 20th Anniversary Edition accessories package designed for the Proton X50. This package, marking two decades of the R3 brand, is available exclusively for Proton X50 1.5 TGDi buyers in jet grey and only 200 units are up for grabs. Priced at RM12,000, inclusive of fitting, the R3 20th Anniversary Edition accessories package can be ordered from any Proton outlet, with deliveries starting in mid-November 2023.

The comprehensive package includes a striking satin black vinyl wrap, a specially crafted R3 aerokit (featuring front, rear, and side skirts), an R3 bonnet stripe, a sporty rear roof spoiler, R3's signature 18” lightweight alloy wheels, an R3 front grille Logo, a limited edition rear tailgate nameplate, and interior dash nameplate. The package also incorporates exclusive R3 headrest embroidery for both the driver and front passenger seats, along with R3 carpet mats and Proton window tint.

Chief Executive Officer of Proton Edar, Roslan Abdullah, emphasized, "As the company celebrates its 40th anniversary in 2023, it is a timely opportunity for PROTON to acknowledge some of our other milestones. R3 has been synonymous with Proton’s success in the motorsports arena as well as developing models with outstanding performance for our customers who are driving enthusiasts."

He further added, "Today, the R3 brand remains popular amongst Proton fans who have shown their support by purchasing R3 branded merchandise and specially formulated lubricants. We are grateful for their enthusiasm and want to reward them with this accessories package that was developed specially for Proton’s most popular SUV model."





