Proton X90 parts supply enough to cover aftersales

In conjunction with the launch of the new 2023 Proton X90, Proton also announced that they've worked on improving its parts supply issues in the aftersales division.

This announcement was made by Proton's deputy CEO himself, Roslan Abdullah, prior to the price announcement of the brand's first-ever NEV (New Energy Vehicle) model offering in the form of the three-row mild-hybrid SUV. In case you missed out on the prices, the 2023 Proton X90 is available from RM123,800 to RM152,800 (OTR excluding insurance).

2023 proton x90 price specs parts supply

The timing was indeed a weird one to make the announcement, but Proton wanted to assure all of its current as well as future customers that they're indeed aware of the situation and are currently working to improve them on all aspects, including aftersales services and parts availability.

This includes the newly-launched Proton X90 SUV, which is Proton's first-ever mild-hybrid production model. With the production line kicking things off in the past couple of months at their manufacturing plant in Tanjung Malim, Proton assures all future owners that there won't be any issues regarding the supply of parts should there be a need for one (or more).

2023 proton x90 price specs parts supply

Proton also mentioned that they've already strengthened their efforts regarding parts supply in East Malaysia with the launch of the Proton Regional Parts Centre in Kuching back in February. This facility offers a reduction in parts lead time by up to 30%. In other words, less waiting period if there's ever a need to replace any parts for your beloved Proton model.

Going back to the Proton X90, there are four different variants to choose from - Standard, Executive, Premium, and the range-topping Flagship. While we initially thought the prices were headed towards a more 'premium' range, Proton indeed surprised everyone when they announced that the Proton X90 will be available from as low as RM123k. If you know your stuff, that's a very competitive price range.

 

Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

