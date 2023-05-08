Proton X90 receives 5-star ASEAN NCAP rating for the STANDARD variant

The new 2023 Proton X90 that was recently launched has received a five-star ASEAN NCAP rating and that's indeed something to shout about.

Apart from announcing the official prices for the Proton X90 (RM123,800-RM152,800, OTR excluding insurance), Proton also announced that they've improved its parts supply concerns as well as its first mild-hybrid SUV getting a five-star safety rating from ASEAN NCAP (New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asian Countries).

The Standard variant of the 2023 Proton X90 was sent in for the ASEAN NCAP assessment where it received an overall score of 83.75. A five-star rating right now is even more crucial considering the fact that it is now more stringent thanks to the updated 2021-2025 assessment protocols which a couple of new additions - the Safety Assist and Motorcyclist Safety on top of the Adult Occupant Protection and Child Occupant Protection.

The breakdown of the five-star ASEAN NCAP rating for the 2023 Proton X90 SUV is as follows:

Adult Occupant Protection (AOP) - 30.2 out of 32 (37.75% out of 40%)

Child Occupant Protection (COP) - 45.37 out of 51 (17.79% out of 20%)

Safety Assist - 16.5 out of 21 (15.71% out of 20%)

Motorcyclist Safety (MS) - 10 out of 16 (12.5% out of 20%)

All variants of the Proton X90 get the same six airbags setup which includes the driver, front passenger, two for sides, and two more for the curtains. While this is already an impressive figure for the base Proton X90 model, the Premium and Flagship variants should be rated even higher considering the fact that they come standard with safety features like Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Departure Warning, (LDW), Intelligent High Beam Control (IHBC), plus more.

To know more about what the 2023 Proton X90 has to offer, particularly the Premium and Flagship variants, check out our walkaround video, below!