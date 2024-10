PT VENTENY Fortuna International Tbk (VTNY) announced its official major sponsorship of the Japan Lamborghini Owners Club (JLOC), one of the most prestigious racing teams competing in the Super GT300 class.

This collaboration marks VENTENY's first foray into international motorsport, as the company aims to expand its brand presence in regional Asia while supporting one of the top competitors in Japan's renowned Super GT racing series.

Jun Waide, Founder and Group CEO of VENTENY, expressed their gratitude for this exciting collaboration with JLOC in the Super GT300 series.

“As a company committed to driving growth and innovation across Southeast Asia, supporting a world-class racing team like JLOC is a natural extension of our mission.

“Both VENTENY and JLOC are focused on pushing boundaries, and we believe this partnership will bring immense value to both sides and the global motorsport community,” he said.

VENTENY's decision to sponsor JLOC stems from its shared vision of achieving high performance and success through cutting-edge technology and collaboration. Just as VENTENY empowers businesses with innovative solutions in fintech and human resources, JLOC pushes the limits of automotive engineering and racing performance.

The JLOC team, known for its competitive track record and the iconic Lamborghini brand, has been a mainstay in the Super GT300 class, showcasing world-class engineering and driving prowess. With VENTENY’s support, the team is set to continue competing at the highest levels, with a focus on challenging for podium finishes throughout the season.

The partnership between VENTENY and JLOC begins with the current Super GT300 season, where fans can expect to see the VENTENY logo proudly displayed on the team’s Lamborghini Huracán GT3 EVO2. The 2024 Super GT series promises to be an exciting showcase of automotive excellence, and with VENTENY’s support, JLOC aims to achieve new heights of success on the track