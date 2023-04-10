Puspakom offers free Raya vehicle inspection

Worried about travelling with your car this Hari Raya? fear not, as Puspakom is offering free inspections up until the 20th of April.

During Hari Raya or Eid al-Fitr, there is a significant increase in traffic on the roads due to the increased number of people travelling to visit family and friends.

The traffic congestion during this time can have several effects on cars, including increased wear and tear and overheating if things are not top-notch.

To avoid any disappointments during the upcoming mass travelling period, why not get your car checked out for free at Puspakom, as they are offering free inspections beginning today.

Just like your loved ones, they too want to ensure that you arrive at your destination safely, which is why they are setting up many free inspection centres across the country.

If you wish to have your vehicles checked could just visit any of its branches nationwide, except for Shah Alam in Selangor, Taman Bukit Maluri in Kuala Lumpur and Pasir Gudang in Johor, from 8am to 5pm.

They are even mobilising their Mobile Inspection vehicles at several selected locations, including Ara Damansara, Sinar Karangkraf and Setia AlaImpian. To find out what other locations are listed, visit Puspakom's website or Puspakom's Facebook page.

"The voluntary vehicle inspection will focus on safety aspects with regards to brakes, side slips, tyres, suspensions, emission, lights, bottom and top of the vehicle as well as tinted windscreen," said Puspakom chief executive officer Mohammed Shukor Ismail said to The Star.