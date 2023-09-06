Ready to sell your car? A guide to maximize your ride's market value.

Want to sell your car? So, you have decided it's time to say goodbye to your car that has been with you through the years. Now, whether you're looking to upgrade to a new car, downsize your life, or just cash in on your ride, you need to get the most value for your car. Milk that cow baby!

In this article, we'll go through some tips and tricks to ensure that you cash in big time when selling your car. Let's start.

One last service

As they say, first impression is everything, right? Well, it's the same for your car. Before you even think about listing it in the market, you should send your car out for a service - oil change and full servicing, like you usually do. This ensures all the necessary oils and fluids are fresh and it certaintly helps push the car's value up a bit. Remember, a well-maintained car is an attractive car.

Tires and treads

Don't forget those tires. If they've seen some miles while serving you, it might be time for a change. Replacing worn-out tires or even upgrading to a better set can significantly boost your car's appeal and resale value. 2nd hand tires also shouldn't be a problem as long as the tires have some reasonable treads and can still serve the new owner.

Full service history

Just imagine this, you are looking to buy a car. You made a choice to buy a 2nd hand Toyota Vios. And you have narrowed it down to the last two cars - you compare both the Vios side by side. Both are also selling for the same price. One has a complete service record, and the other doesn't. Which one would you choose? Do you see it now? Maintaining a full service history not only shows that you cared for your car but also give potential buyers a peace of mind - knowing the car was under a responsible owner, who took care of it.This leads to a higher selling price. You get what I'm saying right?

Cleanliness is a must

No one wants to buy a car that looks like five homeless people just had an orgy in it. Give your car a thorough cleaning, both inside and out. Vacuum away the crumbs, wipe the surfaces, and make those dashboard and interior sparkle. A dirty car is such a buzzkill. Make sure to use any cleaning products you could get your hands on and give your soon to be sold car, a little bit of love.

Fix the "scars"

Leave no evidence of your crappy driving. Remember all those little dents and scratches your car collected over the years with you at the wheel? They might seem tiny, but if they catch the eye of a potential buyer, then they might haggle down the price - and you wouldn't want that. So, invest in paint touch-up and dent removal to make your car look as close to new as possible.

So, whether you're upgrading, downsizing, or just ready for a change, don't leave money on the table when selling your car. Follow these tips, and you'll be cruising away with a pocketful of cash and a smile on your face. Happy selling!

Peace out.

