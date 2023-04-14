Editor's Pick
Refreshed Tesla Model 3 May Have Just Leaked on Reddit

Refreshed Tesla Model 3 May Have Just Leaked on Reddit

Someone has apparently snapped a photo of the upcoming refreshed Tesla Model 3  - and there's a lot of Tesla Roadster in it.

Ever since the news dropped that Tesla would officially set up shop right here in Malaysia, people have taken a more profound interest in the brand.

2023 Tesla Model 3 refresh

With this in mind, this bit of news might be of some interest to local Tesla fans, because it seems someone has sneakily snapped a photo of the highly secret refreshed Tesla Model 3.

According to roadandtrack.com,  a photo of the long-awaited Tesla Model 3 facelift was published on Wednesday evening in the Tesla subreddit section.

Tesla Roadster Malaysia

However, there's just no way to confirm it, as Tesla dissolved their PR team in 2020. However, just like how roadaandtrack pointed out, the headlights do have some likeness to the now-delayed Tesla Roadster, and that is probably the biggest giveaway.

According to R&T, there have been rumours tracing back to 2022 suggesting Tesla was planning to revamp its most popular sedan with a refresh in the second half of 2023. 

Back in December, spy shots surfaced of a Tesla Model 3 with front-end camouflage testing in California, but that's all we've seen of the illusive model 3 refresh so far. 

Adam Aubrey

Adam Aubrey

Content Producer

Wants to live the simple life, especially when it comes to cars and bikes. That's what tech is for he reckons, to make motoring simpler

