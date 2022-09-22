Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Electric Vehicle EV
  4. Renault R5 Turbo Concept Teased Ahead Of Launch

Renault R5 Turbo Concept Teased Ahead Of Launch

Electric Vehicle EV
 | 

Renault R5 Turbo Concept Teased Ahead Of Launch

It looks like modern-retro race cars are in style and Renault wants in with its upcoming R5 Turbo Concept.

Teased ahead of its official unveiling in conjunction with the R5 50th anniversary, Renault's latest show car is said to have been inspired by the Renault 5 Turbo but looking at the photos, it has been dramatically modernised and prepped for one of the most interesting motorsports to date - hillclimbing.

renault r5 turbo concept ev show car hillclimb

Hillclimb elements to the max

Although it is inspired by the slightly more modest Renault 5 Turbo, the Renault R5 Turbo Concept takes everything up to 11 with its monstrous rear wing, wheel arches, and ground-slicing splitter. One thing is for certain, this baby looks gorgeous.

Set to be the stepping stone of the brand's next production car in 2024, the Renault R5 Turbo Concept will also be all-electric. Yup, it's a modern-retro motorsports-inspired EV. While this might be just a one-off, we sure hope that some of these massive sporty elements do trickle down to the production model.

More info on the Renault R5 Turbo Concept once it's officially unveiled later this week. For now, enjoy these lovely teaser photos.

renault r5 turbo concept ev show car hillclimb

Related Tags
Renault Renault R5 Turbo Renault R5 Turbo Concept Renault EV Renault EV concept car Renault EV race car
Print

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party