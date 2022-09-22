Renault R5 Turbo Concept Teased Ahead Of Launch

It looks like modern-retro race cars are in style and Renault wants in with its upcoming R5 Turbo Concept.

Teased ahead of its official unveiling in conjunction with the R5 50th anniversary, Renault's latest show car is said to have been inspired by the Renault 5 Turbo but looking at the photos, it has been dramatically modernised and prepped for one of the most interesting motorsports to date - hillclimbing.

Hillclimb elements to the max

Although it is inspired by the slightly more modest Renault 5 Turbo, the Renault R5 Turbo Concept takes everything up to 11 with its monstrous rear wing, wheel arches, and ground-slicing splitter. One thing is for certain, this baby looks gorgeous.

Set to be the stepping stone of the brand's next production car in 2024, the Renault R5 Turbo Concept will also be all-electric. Yup, it's a modern-retro motorsports-inspired EV. While this might be just a one-off, we sure hope that some of these massive sporty elements do trickle down to the production model.

More info on the Renault R5 Turbo Concept once it's officially unveiled later this week. For now, enjoy these lovely teaser photos.