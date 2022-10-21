Repco Malaysia - Affordable World-Class Lubricants Now on Shopee Mall

Repco Malaysia made a huge impact during the first-ever CarTell Track Attack Vol. I earlier this month, but who are they and what do they do?

As one of the main sponsors for the CarTell Track Attack event, those who were present that night got to take home thousands of Ringgit worth of Repco Performance Lubricants as they gave away a truckload's worth of goodies and freebies which included full-sized cans of its premium engine oil plus more.

On that note, let's dive in a bit deeper to get to know the brand that is Repco Malaysia (Repco is short for 'Replacement Parts Company') and why their slogan is "High Performance Lubricant Oil with Proven Quality, Premium Engine Oil with Wallet-Friendly Price."

Supplying world-class lubricants & engine oils since 1976

Repco Malaysia is not the 'new kid on the block' when it comes to the manufacturing of top-quality engine oils and other vital auto fluids - Repco Performance Lubricants. In fact, they've been engaged in the wholesale business since 1976, distributing to local retail spare parts stores.

46 years of experience have transformed them into one of the world’s most iconic brands in the automotive lubricants industry and also Malaysia's First Choice Brand for car lubricants and spare parts.

Repco Malaysia strives to provide customers with the lowest possible prices of high-quality selected products and the best services. They ensure that customers may use top-grade performance lubricants and premium parts in their vehicles while keeping them safe on the road.

Its entire range of products is sold on the Shopee Mall - Repco Malaysia Official Store (https://shopee.com.my/repcomalaysia.os) where anyone can browse through and purchase some of its best-selling products at different volumes with no hassle. The one that's selling like hotcakes with repeated purchases from customers is the Repco Reptec 1 Fully Synthetic and it's not just here in the country, but also in other markets like China, Cambodia, Laos, Brunei, and several European countries. Its PAO+Ester additive, specially design for continental cars to help the vital components of modern and high-performance engines to stay clean, maximizes engine power, and protected against harmful engine deposits.

What makes it special is of course the Repco Turbo Diesel Plus Fully Synthetic that contains the CK-4 additive - an advanced anti-wear formula that offers a wide variety of benefits to your engine internals such as:

Pushrod wear protection

Oxidation protection

Injector screw wear protection

Filter plugging, sludge, and soot handling protection

Overall wear protection

They were the first ones to introduce CK-4 additive in Malaysia, and it’s suitable for all Turbocharged or normally aspirated diesel engines of heavy-duty vehicles (Truck, 4x4 Pickup truck, 4-Wheel car) operating under the most severe conditions whatever the seasons and guarantees exceptional protection against bore polishing.

Other product ranges include ATF oil, Gear oil, Coolant, Grease, Hydraulic oil, Additives, Car care products, and more.

Repco Malaysia is also known for its DOT 3 & DOT 4 brake fluids

Apart from the popular engine lubricant range, Repco Malaysia is also known for its brake fluids. Available in a selection of DOT 3 and DOT 4 formulations, the Repco 500 DOT 4 in particular offers heavy-duty braking performance paired with prolonged component life and loaded with inhibitors to prevent corrosion.

Repco Malaysia is also the main distributor for some of Malaysia's automotive brands that have essentially become household names such as NGK Spark Plugs, APM Shock Absorbers, Bosch products (Wipers, Oil filters, etc), and Osram bulbs as well as the importer of Gen Sealed Beams. They also have their own in-house brand for driveshafts, fuel pumps, and plug cables called Autopro.

Quite a high-profile list, eh? To know more, head over to the Repco Malaysia Official Store on Shopee Mall or visit www.repcomalaysia.com for all the information needed for both customers as well as dealers who are interested to sign up as authorised partners. For any general inquiries please contact them at 03-6275 8686.