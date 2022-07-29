Retro Havoc Ready To Rock Encore Show 2022 Tomorrow!

The Retro Havoc Car Show 2022: Encore Edition is ready to rock tomorrow (30 July 2022) at The Curve Damansara from 9am to 10pm.

If you love cars, bikes, and everything custom in between, it would be a pity if you missed tomorrow's extravaganza where Retro Havoc will be taking over the B2 parking area of The Curve, Damansara.

Honda C70 Custom lucky draw grand prize

The press conference today showcased just two of many highlights of the Retro Havoc Encore Edition. The first is the lucky draw grand prize in the form of a nicely done custom Honda C70 (yes, you have a chance to win this awesome beauty).

World's first Ford Escort Mk2 Pandem

The second one is also just as epic - the first-ever Ford Escort Mk2 fitted with the Pandem bodykit nicknamed "Emotion". Ever heard of Rocket Bunny? That's the style and Pandem is the OG that started it all.

The legendary Kei Miura of TRA Kyoto personally designed this Pandem bodykit for the Ford Escort, and Retro Havoc's founder, Alie Kuoppa, is the first on the planet to rock it. And it'll be on display tomorrow at the show.

It's quite a masterpiece and an honour for a fellow Malaysian to get the first Pandem kit for the Ford Escort Mk2. This preview will also mark the start of sales for the bodykit for Ford Escort Mk2 enthusiasts around the globe, and it all started here in Malaysia thanks to Retro Havoc.

International guests from all over

Apart from the hundreds of cars and bikes that will be part of tomorrow's show, hailing from several countries (Malaysia, Thailand & Singapore), there will also be some big names that'll fly in to be part of the party.

Some of them include Daijiro Inada (Option Magazine & Tokyo Auto Salon), Shoji Inoue (Star Road), Masaki Sata (Wangan Midnight), Akira Iida (Japanese race car driver), and Blake Jones (Speedhunters) just to name a few.

Entrance RM10 cheap cheap

Those who are interested to attend will only have to pay an RM10 entrance fee (lucky draw entry included) and for those planning to bring the entire family along, it's free entrance for kids aged below 12.

Bring cash and then some because you might walk away with some rare goodies that'll be hard to find anywhere else. Perhaps, a new set of Atara Racing wheels?