While the Nissan Kicks E-Power's specs are impressive, the actual test lies in the driving experience. We took it for a spin in Melaka to find out if it lives up to its promise.

The Nissan Kicks E-Power is a silent assassin on the road, delivering a mind-blowing 129bhp and 280Nm torque with lightning-fast 9.5s 0-100km/h acceleration. Its 2nd Gen e-POWER drivetrain pairs a 1,198cc petrol engine and 2.1kWh battery, generating electricity for the motor unit and offering a whopping 900km range with a fuel economy of 21.7km/l. This Kicks is more than a power punch!

Unlike many EVs that have a noticeable regenerative braking effect, the Nissan Kicks E-Power's system felt so smooth and natural, you'd hardly notice it. Even though it's an EV, it drives like a petrol-powered car, making single-pedal city driving a breeze, and leaving the brakes free for emergencies. This seamless transition makes the Kicks an easy choice for drivers accustomed to petrol cars.

After we drove the highways at Seremban, we decided to kick things up a notch by engaging the Sport Mode, which improved throttle response and upped the regenerative braking.

The increased regenerative braking meant that we only had to lift our foot off the accelerator pedal. This simple change reduced driving fatigue, allowing us to focus more on the road.

Since we were driving at highway speeds, we could hear the petrol engine kicking in ever so slightly but never more than a hum in the background. Once again, it felt very natural and intuitive, much like driving a petrol-powered vehicle at home.

We initially doubted whether the Kicks would deliver the same gusto at high speeds, but boy, were we wrong. The Nissan Kicks E-Power beast of a car sped smoothly from 100km/h to 140km/h, showcasing its versatility in urban and highway driving alike. Nissan Kicks E-Power road can handle any road with power to spare.

We also opt to tackle the journey through jalan kampung as we get the chance to explore the handling and stability of this B-segment SUV.

Nissan Kicks E-Power handled the curves and bends like a pro, providing stability and control throughout our drive. The vehicle drivetrain's instantaneous power gave us a sensation akin to a high-performance petrol sports car, making every turn and corner a thrilling experience.

By switching from 'D' to 'B', the Nissan Kicks provided even higher regenerative braking, harvesting more energy and reducing the need to use the brake pedal as we manoeuvred the winding B-roads. This made the drive smoother and helped minimise wear on the brake pads.

A six-hour drive from the Nissan Flagship showroom in Petaling Jaya to Melaka was an exhilarating experience, showcasing the versatility and dependability of the Nissan Kicks E-Power. Despite its classification as an EV, adding a petrol-powered generator in the drivetrain eliminated the range anxiety typically associated with EVs, proving the potential of this innovative design in the electric vehicle market.

The Nissan Kicks E-Power performed like an authentic EV, providing the instant torque and silent operation characteristic of electric vehicles. Yet, it had the convenience and flexibility of a traditional petrol car, making it a compelling choice for drivers looking for the best of both worlds.