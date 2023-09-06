Revised pricing for the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD revealed - starting from RM 131k

The 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD has brilliant written all over it with its impressive features and competitive pricing following its unveiling in March earlier this year. Mazda, a household name in the automotive world, is constantly evolving and consistently captures the hearts of drivers. Known for its stylish design, advanced technology, and remarkable driving experience, Mazda has been one of the go to brand among Malaysian car enthusiasts.

However, the winds of change have blown through, bringing a revision in prices.

A hike of RM 3,300: The 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD price, adjusted

Following its highly-anticipated launch earlier this year, the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD is now facing a price adjustment that has turned heads. Despite a modest bump of approximately RM 3,300, the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD will still remains an exceptional choice and continues to offer outstanding value for money.

Here's a look of the revised prices:

(Prices are OTR excluding insurance and accessories in Peninsula Malaysia.)

Additionally, if you desire one of the premium paint options - Soul Red, Machine Gray, or Snowflake Pearl White - please allocate an extra RM 2,000 in your budget.



From CBU to CKD

The introduction of the CX-30 CKD was met with applause, as it marked a significant shift from the CBU variants previously offered. This change led to a whopping price drop of approximately 13 percent across the range, making Mazda even more affordable to to the market. However, with the revised prices, there's been a modest increase of 2.3 percent from the initial CKD offerings.

2023 CX-30 CKD: What You Need to Know

The 2023 CX-30 CKD continues Mazda's commitment to delivering outstanding performance to its buyers. It's powered exclusively by the 2.0-litre SkyActiv-G four-cylinder engine, producing 165 PS at 6,000 rpm and 213 Nm at 4,000 rpm. This is paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission that drives the front wheels, ensuring a smooth and comfortable driving experience.

Safety and Features

In terms of safety, all 2023 CX-30 CKD variants comes with the essential features, including 7 airbags, ABS, EBD, traction control, hill start assist, auto hold, and Mazda's proprietary G-Vectoring Control (GVC) Plus chassis management system.

For those aiming higher, the 2.0G High+ variant introduces Mazda's i-Activsense ADAS features, such as AEB (Automatic Emergency Braking), BSM (Blind Spot Monitoring), lane departure warning, rear cross-traffic alert, and adaptive cruise control (MRCC, in Mazda terminology).

Going up higher to the 2.0G High+ Premium variant, Mazda adds even more advanced safety features, including Front Cross-Traffic Alert (FCTA), Driver Attention Alert with driver monitoring, and Mazda Cruising and Traffic Support (CTS).

Warranty and Maintenance

The 2023 CX-30 CKD comes with Bermaz's customary 5-year / 100,000 km warranty and a 5-year free maintenance package, offering peace of mind to Mazda owners.

In conclusion, while the 2023 Mazda CX-30 CKD may have experienced a slight price adjustment, but, its commitment to delivering a remarkable driving experience, safety, and advanced features remains unchanged.

