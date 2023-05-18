RHD Tesla Model S and X dead, Malaysia relegated to Model 3 and Y

Tesla has announced that they have stopped making RHD Model S and Model X. Luckily, this announcement came before they properly set up shop in Malaysia, or else we would have been in the same boat as those waiting for their RHD cars.

There's a lot of excitement surrounding the impending arrival of Tesla in Malaysia. While there's a lot of uncertainty as to what the EV maker will be offering when it finally sets up shop here, a couple of things are certain, and that certainty is that they will not be offering the Model S and Model X.

Why? well, because Tesla recently announced that they will not be offering the Model S and Model X vehicles in right-hand-drive configuration any longer.

While this is a bummer, there's actually a silver lining to this announcement for us anyways, because it saves us from a lot of heartache.

According to electrek, Tesla has told their customers who have booked the Model S and X that they will have to "either cancel their orders or switch it to a left-hand-drive version".

This is a bit of a shocking move, as they are not honouring what they have promised their customers.

According to electrek, "some of them had been waiting for years since the design refresh in 2021 for their cars, but Tesla has decided to cancel the production of Model S and Model X vehicles in right-hand-drive". Although Tesla have said that they would be offering a full refund for any payments made, it's still a waste of someone's time!

Over the last month, Tesla has stopped the online configurator for the Model S and Model X in Australia, Thailand and Singapore.

Is this just Tesla's ploy to move some old stock for their left-hand drive Model S and X? Only time will tell whether it is.