Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. RTD warns public of scam SMS involving MyJPJ

RTD warns public of scam SMS involving MyJPJ

Auto News
The public is advised to be aware of a scam message circulating via SMS regarding driving licences. 

 

The Director-General of Road Transport Department (RTD), Ady Fadli Ramli said they are notified upon this matter after receiving complaints about an SMS that used MyJPJ name and links.

 

"Our department has never sent any links related to driver's licence transactions via SMS to the public.

 

"We have detected that this SMS uses the MyJPJ name and includes a link, which is believed to be a phishing attempt," he said in a statement.

 

He also added that the department always strived to make sure the safety and well-being of the public as well-advised social media users to be extra cautions with the platform.

 

"The public is advised always to be careful with any platform offering illegal RTD services to avoid fraud and losses.

 

"If in doubt, they should refer to or contact the RTD first for further information or clarification," he said.

 

Moreover any official complaint can be channeled to the department via its official complaints portal at JPJ official website.

