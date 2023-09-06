Rust on brake discs - should you worry? Here's what you should know!

Rust on brake discs is such a painful sight don't you think? You can't help but notice those rust spots on the brake discs. Some people shrugs it off while others will freak out at the mere sight of it. Let's break it down shall we?

Is rust on brake discs a big deal?

In a word, yes, but only if you let it go wild and really mess up your discs. Rust can eat away at your brake discs and mess with their ability to do their job - which is to stop your car. But here's the thing, that rust you see, the kind that just hangs out on the surface? It's harmless. Yup, it is. No need to panic and start scrubbing.

How does rust even happen?

Brake discs are made of iron, and iron loves to rust when it meets water, right? So, if you live in a humid place, rust will form on your brake discs faster than you can say; "I should have paid more attention to my science teacher in school".

Also, it's not just the brake discs, other car parts like the exhaust and some suspension parts with exposed iron can join the rust club too.

When should you start to worry about rust?

Now, how fast does rust form? Well, that depends on the weather and how you treat your ride. No fixed time frame here. What you need to watch out for is "pitting" - That's when rust goes so deep and you cannot get rid of it anymore. Then, it's probably time for new discs.

Rust is not cool. It keeps on eating away at the discs and messes with its strength. That is dangerous on a drive.

Can you fix the rust?

If your discs are thick enough for a skim job (skimming means the process of removing surface irregularities, such as grooves, scoring, or warping and in our topic today, rust - to ensure proper brake function), then, it's doable. But the thing is, brake discs have a minimum thickness (usually around 4mm), and if they're too thin, time to change your brake discs.

How to keep rust at bay?

Rust likes to party when the car's parked, not when it's moving. So, here's a tip: park your ride in a dry, shady spot, and don't let it sit idle for ages. You need to move the car, drive it around - even within your neighbourhood at least.

Painting your discs - yay or nay?

You can paint on the disc hub if you want, but don't even think about painting the braking part. And don't oil it up either. Messing with the brake disc surface is a big no no.

So, are all discs rust magnet?

Yup, most car uses iron discs, because it's affordable and conducts heat - this means that the discs have the ability to transfer or conduct heat effectively. In other words, it allows heat to pass through it easily or efficiently for a more strong braking. There are fancy options like ceramic or tungsten-coated discs that don't rust, but they'll burn a hole in your pocket.

In a nutshell, that rusty stuff you see after your car's been parked? Usually just surface rust, no biggie. But when your discs start pitting, it's time to think about replacements. Let those brakes do their job properly.

Happy driving!

Peace out guys.

