Satisfy your BYD ATTO 3 curiosity at BYD World happening this weekend

Whether it's internationally or locally, BYD's ATTO 3 is quickly making its way across many homes, and if you're just like the many motorists who is curious about the car, then this weekend's BYD World is probably your best chance to get up close and personal with one of the world's hottest electric vehicles.

If you still need to get on the bandwagon, here are some of the key reasons why the BYD ATTO 3 is starting to become the EV for those who are budget conscious but also have an eye for style and modern technology.

The BYD ATTO 3 is an electric vehicle that uses advanced battery and motor technology to provide a smooth and efficient driving experience. BYD’s Blade Battery technology refers to a unique design approach by BYD, which results in higher energy density and longer range for electric vehicles.

Thanks to this technology, the BYD ATTO 3 can deliver a fantastic driving range of up to 480km and an exhilarating experience, as the SUV can complete the 0-100km/h sprint in just 7.3 seconds.

When not on the move, the BYD ATTO 3's battery pack can also be used to charge other devices via the vehicle's onboard outlets. It's equipped with a 220V AC outlet, which can be particularly useful in situations where power is needed but not readily available, such as during a power outage or while camping.

It can also be convenient for those who need to work remotely or for families travelling long distances who need to keep their devices charged.

If all of this sounds appealing, why not visit the BYD World extravaganza at the Bukit Jalil Stadium this weekend? Not only will you get to know the BYD ATTO 3 better by having all of your questions answered by the many informative sales personnel, but you can also snap up some excellent arrangements this weekend, as there will be exclusive deals to be had at the BYD World sales event.

Some of the exclusive deals include:

Attractive price starting from RM149,800

6 years or 150,000km vehicle warranty

8 years or 160,000km High Voltage Blade Battery Warranty

8 years or 150,000km Drive Unit Warranty (everything from motor to ECU)

Savings up to RM1,450 for home chargers, complimentary of installation and technical inspection

Exclusive Thule offers on any purchase of their roof box

Complimentary 1 year car camping slot with any purchase of Thule rooftop tent

"Terms and conditions apply. For more information on BYD World or the BYD ATTO 3, visit https://byd. simedarbymotors.my/byd-world"