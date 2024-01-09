Save up to RM18,888 this Chinese New Year with Volkswagen Malaysia

This year's Chinese New Year is just around the corner and Volkswagen Passenger Cars Malaysia (VPCM) is offering up to RM18,888 in savings across its entire model offering here in the country.

VPCM's CNY campaign will be running until 29 February 2024 with rebates ranging from RM2,888 for the Tiguan Allspace Life (IQ.Drive) up to a massive savings of RM18,888 for the Arteon R-Line (IQ.Drive).

Below is the list of savings for each Volkswagen model offering here in Malaysia specially curated for CNY.

MODEL SAVINGS RRP SAVINGS Tiguan Allspace Life RM2,888 RM174,102 Golf GTI RM3,888 RM249,102 Tiguan Allspace Elegance RM8,888 RM197,102 Tiguan Allspace R-Line RM8,888 RM250,102 Arteon R-Line RM18,888 RM281,102

On top of that, all Volkswagen models come with 5 years of free maintenance, 5 years of unlimited mileage warranty, and 5 years of roadside assistance for that extra peace of mind.

To know more, head over to www.volkswagen.com.my or visit the nearest authorised showroom.