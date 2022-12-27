SEA's longest cross-country EV charging network is now operational

The Shell Recharge high-performance charging (HPC) network for charging EVs is now complete from Singapore to Thailand.

This also marks the longest cross-country EV charging network between Malaysia and our neighbouring countries thanks to the collaboration between Shell Malaysia and Porsche Asia Pacific.

Seamless EV charging connectivity

The Shell Recharge HPC EV charging network started out at the station located in Tangkak, Johor earlier this year. Just before the year ends, the network now consists of six Shell Recharge HPC sites here in Malaysia which can be found at the locations throughout the North-South Expressway (NSE) stated below:

Shell Hentian Tangkak Lay-By (South Bound)

Shell Hentian Pagoh Rest Area (North Bound)

Shell Hentian RTC Simpang Pulai (North Bound)

Shell Hentian Tapah RSA NSE (South Bound)

Shell Hentian Seremban R&R NSE (North Bound)

Shell Hentian Seremban R&R NSE (South Bound)

Located less than 200km between the stations, the network now enables EV owners to explore more without having to go through that dreaded range anxiety. Charging times are also kept low thanks to 180kW DC fast chargers equipped at the Shell Recharge HPC stations.

Reserve charging bay slots using the ParkEasy app

The HPC charging bays can also be reserved via Shell's ParkEasy app. This will allow EV owners to book the bay for charging up to 60 minutes in advance to ensure that the charging bay is ready and waiting for you once you arrive at your selected HPC charging station.

Other features include navigation as well as other necessities offered by Shell at their petrol stations. With all of these stations now operational, travelling across the country and even to Singapore or Thailand should be a more pleasant experience for EV owners.