Seven-Seater Mercedes-Benz EQB EV Also Launched - Est RM330,000

If you're looking for a luxury seven-seater EV, Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has got your back with the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic.

Unveiled together with the new EQS and EQC model, the EQB offers more space and seating as compared to the brand's other EV models. Plus, it has quite a storage capacity to boot. *badum tss*

EQB that looks like the GLB

At first glance, the new EQB looks like the GLB, which is not surprising since it can be considered the EV version for it. Apart from the signature fully-covered front EQ grille, the new EQB also comes with a set of 19-inch five-spoke alloy wheels, polished aluminium roof rails, LED headlamps, surround lighting, and more.

Spacious interior for seven - 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQB

Sharing the same long wheelbase as the GLB at 2,829mm, the EQB offers great interior space, even for adults. The second and third-row seats can accommodate adults of up to 165cm comfortably, and even better for kids.

Just like the GLB, the new EQB also has four ISOFIX points mounted within the second and third-row seats for greater safety as well as seating versatility. Fold those down and it offers a maximum cargo space of 1,710 litres.

Comfort can also be found via its seats wrapped with Artico man-made leather, multi-function sports steering wheel wrapped in Nappa leather, automatic climate control, ambient lighting, Easy-Pack tailgate, and more.

520Nm of pure electric muscle

The EQB's electric powertrain produces 215kW or 292hp with 520Nm of torque. This translates to a 0-100km/h run in just 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 160km/h.

With its 66.5kWh battery fully charged and ready to go, the EQB can cover a distance of between 388km-423km (WLTP). Just like the EQC, the EQB supports up to 11kW of AC charging, but it'll only take up to 100kW of DC fast charging.

If you're connected to an 11kW AC charger, 10%-100% can be done in 6 hours 15 minutes. A 100kW DC charger quickens things up a bit from 10%-80% in just 32 minutes.

Mercedes-Benz Malaysia has only given the estimated price for the 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQV 350 4Matic at RM330,000 (inclusive of the 10% sales tax). The actual selling price will be unveiled in due time.