Seven traffic offences that'll land you in court during Hari Raya 2023

Every year, the road transport department (JPJ) takes a hard line on some offences during the Hari Raya period, and this year is no different, which is why they have announced the seven traffic offences that are not compoundable during the Hari Raya Aidifitri period.

Those who are caught carrying out these offences between April 18 to 27 will be issued a non-compoundable fine.

For those unaware of what that is, a non-compoundable fine means you will be issued a compound fine and will be referred directly to court. Usually, you can just pay the fine and be done with it, but not under these conditions.

The seven non-compoundable traffic offences are:

Usage of mobile phones while driving

Running a red light and disobeying traffic light regulations

Driving on emergency lanes

Driving over the speed limit

Overtaking on double lines

Queue cutting

Not wearing a seat belt (or helmet).

JPJ said they would conduct strict enforcement to ensure that motorists obey all traffic rules. The Transport also announced that they would be imposing a ban on goods vehicles between April 20 - 21 and between April 24 - 25 to help with traffic conditions.

The biggest bombshell however is the announcement regarding the reduction of speed limit, which will see the speed limit brought down to 80km/h nationwide during those dates.