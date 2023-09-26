Shell Fleet Solutions launched A2Z Programme - Integrated solutions to drive fleet owners' sustainability goals

Shell Malaysia’s business mobility division, Shell Fleet Solutions, has introduced a number of sustainable integrated solutions designed to help fleet owners achieve their sustainability goals while optimising their operations through the launch of Shell’s Accelerate to Zero (A2Z) Programme today.

As an effort to evolve from a traditional fuel card provider, Shell Fleet Solutions' new offerings under the A2Z Programme include:

Newly revamped Shell Card - Enables integration to a fleet’s day-to-day mobility expenses including fuel, telematics, lubricants, and electric vehicles (EVs) charging through the Shell network. This is the key to unlock all of the solutions provided.

Shell Recharge - Corporate fleets are provided with a complete package of hardware, software services, and support solutions customised to meet their specific requirements through Shell’s EV charging ecosystem. This also involves utilising Shell’s expanding network of charging points.

Shell Telematics - Combining integrated Shell Card data, ‘live’ vehicle tracking, vehicle performance monitoring and more to provide corporate fleets with critical data and business intelligence to help them achieve greater sustainability.

Carbon Compensation - As management of less-avoidable emissions is still a necessity in the interim, customers can now opt to compensate for the carbon emissions from their fuel purchases through carbon credits generated by Shell projects.

Interesting perks for fleet owners are available under the programme too. Customers who purchased 2023 Maxus eDeliver 3 or CAM EC35 electric vans will be entitled to a free Shell Recharge charger (excluding installation and software costs) to better support their EV fleet. This offer is available up to 31st December 2023.

To recap, 2023 Maxus eDeliver 3 is powered by a single motor that generates 122 PS/225 Nm, juiced by a 50.23 kWh Ternary Polymer Lithium battery. The China CBU electric van has a range of 243 km (WLTP - combined), equipped with a Type 2 CCS charger that supports AC charging rate of up to 7.5 kW (100% charge in 8 hours), while its DC fast charging rated up to 62.9 kW (100% charge in 80 minutes).

CAM EC35, on the other hand, is equipped with an electric motor that makes 80 PS/200 Nm, powered by a 38.7-kWh lithium-ion phosphate battery with a range of 268 km (WLTP). The electric van has a range of 268 km (WLTP), with AC charging rate up to 6.6 kW (20-80% in 5 hours) and DC fast charging rate at 40 kW (20-80% in 80 minutes).

Shell Fleet Solutions Malaysia General Manager, Joanna Lean, said that the integrated solutions aimed to empower fleet owners in making better business decisions to stay competitive not just in Malaysia but the region.

“Decarbonising a fleet can be a complex, costly, and challenging endeavour. Fleet owners must navigate a changing regulatory, technological, and commercial landscape, while maintaining a high level of service to the business and employees, as well as managing their costs in a volatile world.

Shell aims to be the partner of choice for fleet owners in Malaysia in their transition towards decarbonisation and accelerating growth. Whether you are a small business owner or a large global enterprise, we provide integrated fleet solutions enabled by our people, technology and data to help achieve your business and sustainability goals,” she said.