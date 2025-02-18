Shell Malaysia brings the New + Improved Shell FuelSave Diesel to Peninsular Malaysia, Extending Drives up to 19KM Longer Per Tank

Following its successful debut in East Malaysia, Shell Malaysia is excited to announce the launch of its New and Improved Shell FuelSave Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia. This latest formulation is Shell's most fuel-efficient diesel to date, delivering up to 19 kilometres more per tank for better by far journeys on the road.

At the launch, Seow Lee Ming, General Manager of Mobility Malaysia, said, "Shell is dedicated to supporting Malaysians by continuously improving our offerings to deliver greater value. As Malaysians navigate changes like the rationalisation of the fuel subsidy, the New + Improved Shell FuelSave Diesel provides a practical solution, offering extended mileage to help drivers go further with every tank.

Whether powering through the bustling streets of Kuala Lumpur in a diesel passenger car, hauling heavy loads up the rugged slopes of Cameron Highlands in a four-wheel-drive pickup, or navigating rural roads and muddy trails on the way to Terengganu, this New + Improved Shell FuelSave Diesel is designed to go further in various road conditions," she added.

Over half a decade of extensive research and testing conducted by 150 passionate scientists has led to the introduction this latest diesel formula. This New + Improved Shell FuelSave Diesel offers the following benefits:

• Now lasts up to 19 KM longer per tank so you can drive further.

• Deep cleans like never before, removing up to 65% of harmful engine deposits and protecting

against future build-up.

• Now with double-action deposit targeting additive that removes harmful deposits and protects

engine condition.

Shell FuelSave is more than just fuel efficiency; it represents Shell's commitment to making life’s journeys better through maximum value and convenience. For more information about Shell FuelSave Diesel, visit Shell’s official website.