Shell Malaysia launched Star Wars Racers Collection remote-control cars, weekly release starts tomorrow

It’s that time of the year for Shell Malaysia’s remote-control car fans to flock to the red-and-yellow petrol station for the latest release; and this year, Star Wars fans will be joining them as the latest Star Wars Racers Collection will hit Shell Stations nationwide soon.

Following the success of last year’s Motorsports Collection, this year’s collection reveals an exclusive line of remote-control cars released via a partnership with The Walt Disney Company Southeast Asia. A total of six limited-edition remote-control cars with each design inspired by the beloved Star Wars characters will be out starting tomorrow, and they are:

Darth Vader Racer

The sleek, dark and elegant Darth Vader Racer is inspired by the menacing aura of the fan-favourite Star Wars character. The car grille is reminiscent of Vader’s mask complete with beaming LED rear lights inspired by his eyes.

Stormtrooper Racer

Representing the might of the Imperial Army, the Stormtrooper Racer adapts a clean, minimalist look coated in high-gloss white finish.

Darth Maul Racer

The Darth Maul Racer is painted in a deep, blood-red metallic finish that shimmers, referencing the character’s distinctive markings, complete with a roof inspired by Maul’s horns for a ferocious look.

The Mandalorian Racer

Coated in matte silver finish, The Mandalorian Racer is inspired by Din Djarin and his beskar armor. The Mandalorian signet also adorns the right rear wheel’s “shoulder”.

Boba Fett Racer

Inspired by a dent on Boba Fett’s helmet, the car sports a rugged, military-style matte green and also features a miniature model of the character’s targeting rangefinder.

BB-8 Racer

Boasting a futuristic, compact and spherical design, the BB-8 Racer brings its standout orange and white livery to the race line.

Shell’s Star Wars Racers Collection retains features from the previous collection including the Bluetooth control and smart battery to operate the remote-control car. Simply download the Shell Racing App on the App Store and Google Play. A small treat in the form of intergalactic adventure theme adorns the app too.

All six Star Wars Racers Collection will be released on a one-per-week basis, starting 6 October - 19 November 2023 exclusively at Shell Stations nationwide.

Individual car models, except the Darth Vader Racer, are available for purchase at RM 49.90 while the smart Bluetooth battery at RM 30 with a minimum RM 50 fuel purchase in a single receipt; involving Shell FuelSave 95, Shell V-Power 97, or Shell V-Power Racing.

To own the Darth Vader Racer, you will have to purchase Shell Helix Ultra/Power 4L at Shell Stations and the most-coveted model will be yours for free. To complete your collection, you can purchase the Collector Casing at RM 89.90 when you pump RM 80 Shell V-Power Racing in a single receipt.