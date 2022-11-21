Smart#3 Breaks Surface - Coupe-Like EV SUV with 422hp

The smart#3 has surfaced, and we can expect it to come with a single motor as well as a twin-motor Brabus version.

While we impatiently wait for the arrival of the smart#1 in Malaysia, it seems that smart has already moved on to their next project car, which according to homologation documents in China, will be the next size-up vehicle in smart's renewed range.

This is the smart#3, the bigger brother to the smart#1. Laid bare for the world to see on China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology website, the bigger smart is actually around the same size as the Volkswagen ID.4.

The design of the smart#3 follows the family look for now, featuring central strips that connect the two front lamps and also those at the rear.

The main design change of the smart#3 comes from its roofline, which sees it having more of a coupe like slope rather than a silhouette of a hatchback.

The documents from China doesn't state what powerplant it will be coming with, but many sources from Chinese automotive media outlets are saying that the smart#3 will come with a single-motor that sends 268 hpto the rear wheels, while the sporty Brabus version adds a 154 hp motor to the front wheels, for a total of 422 hp.

The smart#3 sees the continuation of cooperation between Geely and Mercedes- Benz, where the German company is responsible for its exterior and interior design, while Geely handles the hardware, including the use of Geely’s Sustainable Experience Architecture (SEA) electric car platform.

Other cars that'll be using the SEA platform include Zeekr001, Polestar 4 and Lotus Eletre.