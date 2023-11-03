Smart Malaysia expands DC charging network: Powering up convenience across the nation

In a move to enhance electric vehicle (EV) charging accessibility, Smart Malaysia has introduced four high-powered DC fast charging stations at strategic locations nationwide, following the recent inauguration of a 100kW DC fast charging station at Proton showroom along the KESAS highway.

Leading the charge, Smart Glenmarie (EON Berhad) and Smart Ipoh (GB Auto) now feature 60kW DC charging stations, positioning them as pioneers in their regions.

For EV enthusiasts in Penang, Smart Penang (Eleganz Lifestyle), located just 5 minutes from Georgetown, has a 120kW DC charging station installed ensuring easy access for those in need of a recharge.

Towards the north, Smart Alor Setar (Lee Motors) is set to introduce a 50kW DC charging station for Smart vehicle owners in the area. Additionally, Smart Setia Alam (Wheelcorp EV), Smart Johor Bahru (Motor Future), and Smart Melaka (Sigma Energy EV) are all set to install new DC charging stations, with capacities ranging from 60kW to 120kW, by the end of this year

The introduction of high-powered DC charging stations at Smart outlets nationwide is made possible by working with partners like ChargeEV, Gentari, and JomCharge, further expanding accessibility for all.

Moreover, users can conveniently access real-time charging point information, including availability status, through the Hello Smart app. For now, 70% of public charging points are included into the app.

'Catch Me If You Can' dealers showcase

Join Smart Malaysia on a nationwide showcase featuring the Smart #1 BRABUS and Premium models. As one of the first 501 pre-order customers, you can enjoy exclusive #1 Early-Bird perks, including RM1,001 in charging credits via the Hello Smart App when you book a Smart #1. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of the journey.



