smart Malaysia hits 100th delivery of the smart #1

Just a month after the official launch of the smart #1 here in Malaysia, smart Malaysia hits a new milestone - the delivery of the first 100 units to customers.

With over 1,000 bookings already collected by smart Malaysia's dealer network across the country, the delivery process is a crucial point to ensure smooth streamlining as well as customer satisfaction.

Having adequate stock ahead of the official launch was also important to keep the waiting time low but the folks over at smart Malaysia are still on their toes to ensure that all bookings are honoured as soon as possible.

According to Zhang Qiang, CEO of smart Malaysia, "As we deliver 100 smart #1 EVs in record time, we are thrilled to see our cars resonating with a segment of buyers who prioritize style and individuality. They aren't merely seeking mobility; they appreciate the fusion of technology, safety, and connectivity that our smart #1 offers. We are delighted that our customers find these qualities in our car."

To recap, the smart #1 EV is available in three different variants - smart #1 Pro, smart #1 Premium, and the range-topping smart #1 Brabus.

The base smart #1 Pro comes in at RM189,000 with a range of up to 315km thanks to its 49kWh battery pack. The smart #1 Premium priced at RM219,000 extends the range to 440km due to its bigger 66kWh battery pack.

Both variants come with a single electric motor with 275hp and 343Nm of torque powering the rear wheels.

As for the range-topping smart #1 Brabus, the RM249,000 asking price gives you a slightly lower 400km driving range but power output is increased to a more exhilarating 430hp and 543Nm of torque thanks to its dual-electric motor setup.