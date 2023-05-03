The 2023 Proton X90 will come in FOUR variants - 1.5TGDi BSG engine, six & ! @ # $ % ^ * () [] = + - _ {} : ; "seven-seater" 'models test'

[Intro]

It's sour then it's sweet (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Sometimes I could be more than what you see (Oh-oh, oh-oh)



[Verse 1]

Innocent look, behind

The pure face full of desire, oh, yeah

By the invisible, intensely

Sweet packaging viled, my tasty



[Pre-Chorus]

So, hide my true emotion (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)

My type, a beautiful distraction (Yeah)



[Chorus]

It's sour then it's sweet (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Sometimes I could be more than what you see

This tastes fantasy, fantasy

Dare to taste or fall into my recipe

It's sour then it's sweet (Oh-oh, oh-oh)