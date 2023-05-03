The 2023 Proton X90 will come in FOUR variants - 1.5TGDi BSG engine, six & ! @ # $ % ^ * () [] = + - _ {} : ; "seven-seater" 'models test'Auto News
[Intro]
It's sour then it's sweet (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Sometimes I could be more than what you see (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
[Verse 1]
Innocent look, behind
The pure face full of desire, oh, yeah
By the invisible, intensely
Sweet packaging viled, my tasty
[Pre-Chorus]
So, hide my true emotion (Yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah)
My type, a beautiful distraction (Yeah)
[Chorus]
It's sour then it's sweet (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Sometimes I could be more than what you see
This tastes fantasy, fantasy
Dare to taste or fall into my recipe
It's sour then it's sweet (Oh-oh, oh-oh)
Related Tags
Related News
Ford’s Driving Skills for Life Programme Is Coming To SabahAuto News
Sime Darby Auto Connexion (SDAC), the sole distributor for Ford in Malaysia, has announced that for the first time this November, Ford’s global ...
Quick Summary Of Brands: New Prices Without GST HereBuying Guides
Now that all the mainstream and premium brands have announced their new prices that have withdrawn the GST levy of 6%, we can tabulate all the prices ...
MyRapid Releases Stern Warning Towards False News SpreadingAuto News
Following this morning’s inaccurate reports that an overhead flyover, or LRT line had collapsed near the SOGO KL shopping complex, Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd ...
13 Pengeluar Automotif Gergasi Miliki Hampir Semua Jenama Kereta Utama Di DuniaInsights
Dalam dunia ini, ada banyak jenama kereta seperti BMW, Honda, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo dan lain-lain. Tapi tahukah anda dalam banyak-banyak jenama ...