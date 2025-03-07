Speedfest 2025 returns, now at Bukit Jalil Stadium on 12-13 July- Registrations open for exhibitors, sponsors

For those who missed out on the high-octane thrill that was Speedfest 2024, fret not! The Malaysian speed experience is set to make a triumphant return this 12-13 July 2025, giving you a chance to witness the pulse-pumping spectacle of automotive prowess in person once again.

This time around, the adrenaline-charged Speedfest moves to the Outdoor Carpark A & B at Bukit Jalil Stadium, offering an even more immersive experience for car enthusiasts. Get ready to feast your eyes on a diverse array of vehicles, from jaw-dropping modified cars and head-turning supercars to stunning restomods, jaw-dropping race cars, and unique automotive wonders.

Early bird specials are currently available for passionate car owners interested in showcasing their rides at Speedfest 2025. Keep an eye out for announcements of ticket prices and exhibitors, as well as exciting sponsorship opportunities.

Gearheads and car enthusiasts alike were treated to a showstopping display of automotive prowess at Speedfest 2024, held at KL Base and attracting over 50,000 visitors throughout the weekend.

The 2-day event featured a remarkable lineup of over 1,000 cars, showcasing the best in drift taxis, drift classes by Petronas, and exclusive meet-and-greets with international car celebrities like Shoji Inoue, Jin Horino, and Daijiro Inada.

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of Malaysia’s premier automotive extravaganza, and lock in those early bird discounts before they’re gone!