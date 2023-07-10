SPIED: Honda FL5 Civic Type R 'sudah sampai' Malaysia?

Ever since the Honda FL5 Civic Type R was globally launched back in July last year, Malaysians have been wondering when it'll arrive here.

It seems that a few units have been spotted onboard a trailer being transported somewhere here in Malaysia. Its arrival is not really surprising considering the fact that it was recently launched in Thailand.

The price tag, however, had quite the opposite effect - 3,990,000 baht or around RM516,000. In other words, you need to cough up over half a million Ringgit to own the FL5 Civic Type R in Thailand. Hopefully, the price tag won't be as dramatic here in Malaysia.

The FL5 was labelled as the most powerful Type R ever thanks to its KC20C1 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 330PS and 420Nm of torque. The result? A car that has set the record for the fastest production street-legal front-drive car around Nurburgring Nordschleife.

The fact that the FL5 Civic Type R also came with enhanced bodywork, aerodynamics, sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres, optimised six-speed manual transmission, upgraded shift gate pattern, helical-type LSD, lighter flywheel, and rev-match system do indeed help to carry Honda's Type R badge to newer heights.

Looking at the timeline, our best-educated guess in terms of its official launch would be somewhere within the final quarter of 2023. The FL5 is indeed an interesting car, but what about the price tag? Stay tuned for more updates.