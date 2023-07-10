Editor's Pick
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Auto News
  4. SPIED: Honda FL5 Civic Type R 'sudah sampai' Malaysia?

SPIED: Honda FL5 Civic Type R 'sudah sampai' Malaysia?

Auto News
 | 

SPIED: Honda FL5 Civic Type R 'sudah sampai' Malaysia?

Ever since the Honda FL5 Civic Type R was globally launched back in July last year, Malaysians have been wondering when it'll arrive here.

It seems that a few units have been spotted onboard a trailer being transported somewhere here in Malaysia. Its arrival is not really surprising considering the fact that it was recently launched in Thailand.

2023 honda civic type r fl5 malaysia launch

The price tag, however, had quite the opposite effect - 3,990,000 baht or around RM516,000. In other words, you need to cough up over half a million Ringgit to own the FL5 Civic Type R in Thailand. Hopefully, the price tag won't be as dramatic here in Malaysia.

The FL5 was labelled as the most powerful Type R ever thanks to its KC20C1 2.0-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that produces 330PS and 420Nm of torque. The result? A car that has set the record for the fastest production street-legal front-drive car around Nurburgring Nordschleife.

2023 honda civic type r fl5 malaysia launch

The fact that the FL5 Civic Type R also came with enhanced bodywork, aerodynamics, sticky Michelin Pilot Sport 4 S tyres, optimised six-speed manual transmission,  upgraded shift gate pattern, helical-type LSD, lighter flywheel, and rev-match system do indeed help to carry Honda's Type R badge to newer heights.

Looking at the timeline, our best-educated guess in terms of its official launch would be somewhere within the final quarter of 2023. The FL5 is indeed an interesting car, but what about the price tag? Stay tuned for more updates.

 

Related Tags
Honda Honda Civic Honda Civic Type R Honda FL5 Civic Type R 2023 Honda Civic Type R Honda Civic Type R FL5
Print
Sep Irran Halid

Sep Irran Halid

Content Producer

Sep is a firm believer in the saying "Slow is smooth, smooth is fast" rather than "When in doubt, throttle it out". Drive safely, ride defensively, and most importantly, don't get hangry.

Related News

Comments

×
Carlist.my security
Please complete your details below
This helps protect our marketplace and guarantees a safe environment for both buyers and sellers.
Unable to signup, please try again.
Please update the missing fields
Invalid Phone Number
Your personal details won't be shared with a third party