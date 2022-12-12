Standard Mazda MX-5 proves fossil-free fuel works without mods

There's a particular Mazda MX-5 in the UK that has proven that sustainable fossil-free fuel can work in cars without any modifications.

Mazda UK together with Coryton, the Mazda MX-5 successfully completed a 1,600km journey across the UK plus four different track days across the UK powered by the SUSTAIN 100 Percent 'fossil-free' fuel. And the car is bone stock, with no changes or upgrades whatsoever.

Any major differences with fossil-free fuels?

*Image credit: Motor1

According to the article posted by Motor1.com, the sustainable fuel concocted using agricultural byproducts powered the Mazda MX-5 throughout England, Wales, Northern Ireland, and Scotland - over 1,600km in total.

It also lapped a few circuits at Anglesey, Oulton Park, Knockhill, and Kirkistown. The result? No real performance differences when it ran with the SUSTAIN 100 Percent compared to the standard petrol. The average fuel consumption was almost 6.19L/100km, which is not bad at all for a completely sustainable form of fuel.

Are we ready for 'fossil-free' fuel?

*Image credit: Motor1

According to David Richardson, Coryton's Director, "We're delighted to have worked with Mazda UK on this project, which combined a great car with sustainable fuel to lower more than just lap times. Drop-in sustainable fuels are ready now for everyday road cars with internal combustion engines. The product and technology is ready to go – the industry just needs support to help scale up operations."

Mazda's Multi-Solution approach has always considered the possibility of sustainable fuels for the future of the brand which goes hand-in-hand with EVs and hybrid vehicles. Apart from road vehicles, the use of sustainable fuels in motorsports is also in the works for adoption for all levels of racing, including F1.