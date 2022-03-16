Starrtrek Carriers Debuts The Premium Auriga Deluxe 122 And Blizzard - No More Prying Eyes On Your Expensive Collection

Starrtrek Carriers Sdn Bhd has introduced sophisticated new vehicle transportation carriers, the Confidential Auriga Deluxe 122 and Blizzard semi-trailers.

Said to be the first of its kind in Malaysia, the Italian-made Confidential Auriga Deluxe 122 and Blizzard semi-trailers are both game-changers for Malaysia's automotive logistics market.

According to Starrtrek Carriers's Managing Director, Datuk Kumar Prabakaran, who has 30 years of experience in the logistics industry, Starrtrek commits to introduce its fleet of automotive transporters by bringing the best in class European-designed car carriers.

"With this state-of-the-art car carrier, we are setting another benchmark for higher quality and no compromise vehicle logistics service. We are proud to be a pioneer in this field and to be able to offer our customers even higher quality door-to-door services", said Kumar.

The Auriga Deluxe can move vehicles without being subjected to the harsh Malaysian weather, road, gravel and stone chips as the trailer is confidentially enclosed, while the Blizzard semi-trailers are non-enclosed and bring forth the potential to load more units per trip than the norm in Malaysia.

Both trailers have advanced hydraulic systems to aid vehicle loading and unloading with minimal handling. Its lightweight, high yield steel combined with new technology and innovation enables a greater sense of reliability, safety, and ultimate protection to the vehicles during transportation journeys, especially when facilitated only by the best-handpicked drivers to fulfill door-to-door services.

The Confidential Auriga Deluxe can accommodate six-passenger vehicles or up to four sports utility vehicles for each trip depending on the vehicle dimension, while the Blizzard semi-trailer can accommodate a maximum of 10 units of cars depending on the dimension and kerb weight.

Currently, Starrtrek Carriers Sdn Bhd has one Confidential Auriga Deluxe and six units of Blizzard Semi-trailers and operates throughout Peninsular Malaysia.

Both Auriga Deluxe and Blizzard are supported by Scania Prime Movers, which are fitted with GPS and surveillance cameras for safety and compliance.

For more information, please contact Starrtrek Carriers at www.starrtrekcarriers.com.my or via WhatsApp at 017-998 8262.