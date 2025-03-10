Carlist.my
Editor's Pick
»
»
»
»
  Stellantis Malaysia launch Subang service centre, Desa Park City showroom by Allure Auto

Auto News
 | 

Stellantis Malaysia has launched a new service centre for Peugeot and Leapmotor at Subang and multi-brand showroom at Desa Park City by Allure Auto. 

These new facilities will serve the dealership’s network across Subang Jaya, Old Klang Road, and Desa Park City at Kuala Lumpur. 


The Subang service centre is the first facility to house a Peugeot service centre and a Leapmotor Hub for high-voltage advanced electric vehicle maintenance under one roof. Spread across a 5702 sqft built-up area, the facility features two delivery bays and six dedicated car service bays. 

 

Customers will benefit from comprehensive aftersales solutions, including spare parts, servicing, and warranty support delivered by a team of five Stellantis-certified technicians and service advisors, with the added assurance of 24/7 careline for prompt technical assistance. 


The interim Managing Director of ASEAN Stellantis, Issac Yeo, said the partnership with Allure Auto showcases a pursuit of enhanced ownership experiences and aftersales service excellence. 

“With four outlets in their portfolio, this expansion showcases our innovative spirit and dedication to delivering a dynamic, customer-centric experience. Together, we are redefining the automotive journey across ASEAN, combining unmatched quality with a personal touch,” he said. 


Furthermore, Director of Allure Auto, Lai Choong Yik also added that these facilities represent the effort to provide a comprehensive, seamless customer experience. 

All Allure Auto showrooms operate daily from 9:00AM to 6:00PM, while the Subang Service Centre is open Monday through Friday from 8:30AM to 5:30PM and Saturday from 8:30AM to 2:30PM. It is closed on Sundays.

