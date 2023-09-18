Stop driving Citroën, DS cars in Malaysia with faulty Takata airbags, Bermaz lists affected models in recall exercise

Bermaz Auto Alliance Sdn Bhd (BAASB) is calling for owners or custodians to hand over their Citroën and DS cars in Malaysia for rework operations on faulty Takata airbags fitted in C3, C4, DS3, DS4, and DS5 models produced from 2009 to 2017.

Based on a recent Stop Drive statement released by BAASB, owners are reminded to stop driving their vehicles immediately if the rework operations for the Takata airbags issue have not been done yet. “Courtesy cars will be prepared for affected owners to ease their mobility until the completion of the airbag/s replacement,” read the statement.

C3, C4, DS3, DS4, and DS5 models produced from 2009 to 2017 are subject to a recall campaign starting in 2020, in multiple phases globally. Owners or custodians of these models should contact the appointed Authorized Repairer in Malaysia, BAASB, to obtain the required repair – free of charge.

Faulty Takata airbags with inflators issue have been a subject of urgent recalls for vehicles from many brands and manufacturers since the past several years. According to BAASB, the chemical properties of the airbag inflators may deteriorate over time, especially when exposed to hot, humid weather. This may cause the inflators to rupture on deployment, scattering debris capable of causing serious injury or death.

Peugeot 3S Centre In Glenmarie, where the after-sales support is extended to the Citroen and DS brands under the Stellantis Group.

Many attempts to reach owners with recalled Takata airbag inflators have been made via multiple channels including letters, courier deliveries, emails, text messages, and phone calls. Should owners/custodians of the affected vehicles need more information on the matter, please contact BAASB’s Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Helpline at 03-7627 8818 or send an email to customersupport@baasb.com.my.

