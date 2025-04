The Hyundai Group had a lot by way of visual feasts to treat attendees of the Seoul Mobility Show 2025 where, apart from presenting a much more aesthetically pleasing update to the IONIQ 6, their luxury-focused brand showed off the Genesis X Gran Coupe and Genesis X Gran Convertible. Both remain labelled as ‘concepts’ for now, but look tantalisingly close to a production reality.

Both the Genesis X Gran Coupé and Convertible (they should've called it Gran Cabriolet, IMHO) are stunningly pretty concepts designed to showcase “exclusive sportiness” and luxurious elegance”. Marketing-speak aside, they share a striking ethos that combines style, technology, and some classic elements of the Genesis DNA, offering a appetising look at what could be the brand's future luxury offerings.

While one of the concepts carries the ‘Gran Coupé’ moniker, which echoes BMW's use of the term, these are not your typical four-door sedans designed with practicality in mind. Instead, both models retain two-door and a swept back silhouette of grand touring cars, replete with relatively long wheelbases and long bonnets. Building upon the design language first seen in earlier Genesis X concepts, these new designs look much closer to being production-ready, providing a glimpse of what the near future could look like for the luxury automaker. And it’s looking tasty.

The biggest unknown here are the powertrains. As yet, there is no word on what lies under the extended flat bonnets of the pair, though the G90 luxury sedan that underpins them is equipped with a 3.5-litre turbocharged V6 engine producing 340 PS and 530 Nm of torque. The long-wheelbase model of the G90 also benefits from an electric supercharger that boosts output.

Both the X Gran Coupé and Convertible concepts share a design foundation inspired by the Genesis G90 luxury sedan, featuring sleek, wide, and low profiles with a front end dominated by the distinctive twin sliver headlights flanking a broader and slimmer ‘Crest’ grille that takes on a unique mesh pattern with criss-crossing double lines forming a fetching diamond shape.

The side profile of both models continues the fluid design language and the low rooflines enhance the sense of sleekness, making both cars look elongated and classically poised, but hints at high performance. Interestingly, Gran Coupé features a subtle kink in the C-pillar, which emphasises the rear haunches, while the absence of a B-pillar creates a clean and uninterrupted daylight opening, allowing all four windows to be lowered seamlessly.

Meanwhile, the Gran Convertible features an elegant upswept window line, transitioning smoothly into the rear buttresses, which demarcate the soft top from the body. Moving to the rear of the vehicle, both concepts continue the design language with full-width taillights incorporating the signature visual from the front end.

There’s an unmistakable resemblance here with some newer Cadillac designs as well, underscoring the taste of Genesis’ key market: North America. A subtle ducktail spoiler enhances the sporty aesthetic, while a flush bumper and twin rectangular exhaust exits (hopefully they’re real) add a touch of refinement.

Inside, the Genesis X concepts move away from the wraparound cockpit-like dashboards of earlier models, instead opting for a cabin that more closely mimics the G90 sedan. The cabin is refined and modern, with a widescreen display panel, a pill-shaped climate control stack, and a broad centre console topped by a rotary gear selector knob. Both concepts feature unique touches to differentiate them: a hooded instrument display binnacle, a three-spoke steering wheel with an aluminium bottom spoke, and crystal switchgear.

The interior colour schemes are pretty loud, but reflect the exterior hues with the Gran Coupé's cabin dressed in olive green leather, olive wood trim, and olive leaf motifs, while the Gran Convertible sports a vibrant royal blue interior inspired by Italian grapes grown for winemaking. Plush armchair-like seats with built-in seat belts, rear-facing displays, and air vents add to the luxurious feel.

As repeatedly stated, these Genesis X siblings seem to be ‘concepts’ in name only. The presence of functional door mirrors and flush pop-out door handles nudges our suspicion that these vehicles will be making their way to showrooms in the near future. It’s about time, too, as streets the world over are yearning for more variety than another round of so-called SUVs and crossovers.